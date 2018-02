The Gordon Ramsay skill allows you to invite your favorite chef over for dinner. Just tell Gordon what dish you made, and he'll give you his best critique. You just better hope your cooking is up to his standards. Do you have what it takes?

Once enabled, here's some shortcuts on how to access Gordon on your Echo device:

Ask Gordon Ramsay what he thinks about my waffles.

Ask Gordon Ramsay to taste my nachos.

Ask Gordon Ramsay to critique my spinach dip.

Ask Gordon Ramsay to review my casserole.

Ask Gordon Ramsay about my grilled cheese.